The No. 17 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) will be looking to extend a four-game home winning streak when taking on the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at FAU Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls make 50.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.2 percentage points higher than the Pirates have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

In games Florida Atlantic shoots higher than 43.9% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Pirates are the 170th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Owls sit at 131st.

The 83.2 points per game the Owls record are 13.2 more points than the Pirates allow (70).

Florida Atlantic is 9-1 when scoring more than 70 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).

Defensively the Owls played better at home last year, giving up 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.

Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% away from home.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule