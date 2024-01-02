The No. 7 Florida Atlantic Owls (10-3, 0-0 AAC) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the East Carolina Pirates (7-6, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boca Raton, Florida

Boca Raton, Florida Venue: FAU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -17.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

In seven games this season, Florida Atlantic and its opponents have gone over 146.5 total points.

Florida Atlantic's outings this year have an average total of 153.7, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Owls have a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 9-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-7-0 mark of East Carolina.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 7 53.8% 83.2 157.4 70.5 140.5 148.5 East Carolina 4 33.3% 74.2 157.4 70 140.5 143.8

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

Florida Atlantic won eight games against the spread in conference action last season, while failing to cover four times.

The Owls put up 13.2 more points per game (83.2) than the Pirates give up (70).

When Florida Atlantic puts up more than 70 points, it is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 9-4-0 2-1 7-6-0 East Carolina 5-7-0 0-0 6-6-0

Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic East Carolina 17-0 Home Record 10-6 11-3 Away Record 2-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-7-0

