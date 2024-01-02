Will Haydn Fleury Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
Can we count on Haydn Fleury scoring a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Haydn Fleury score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fleury stats and insights
- Fleury has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game against the Jets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Fleury has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Fleury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|9:27
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:33
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|21:48
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|15:44
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:55
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|8:32
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.