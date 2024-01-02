The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN. The Jets have won three straight at home.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have a record of 6-4-0. They have totaled 33 goals, while their opponents have scored 31. They have gone on the power play 26 times during that span, and have capitalized with six goals (23.1% of opportunities).

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will win Tuesday's game.

Lightning vs. Jets Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final tally of Jets 4, Lightning 2.

Moneyline Pick: Jets (-130)

Jets (-130) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Jets (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have an 18-15-5 record this season and are 3-5-8 in matchups that have required overtime.

Tampa Bay has earned 15 points (5-1-5) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning scored only one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have earned 37 points in their 22 games with three or more goals scored.

Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 15 games this season and has recorded 16 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 11-10-1 (23 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 16 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Jets Rank Jets AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 11th 3.34 Goals Scored 3.26 13th 2nd 2.49 Goals Allowed 3.45 25th 13th 31.2 Shots 30.1 21st 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 24th 17.27% Power Play % 28.93% 3rd 26th 75% Penalty Kill % 79.82% 16th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Lightning vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.