The Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) will visit the Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/22/2023 Lightning Jets 3-2 (F/OT) WPG

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 131 goals allowed (3.4 per game) is 28th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 124 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fifth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals during that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 37 26 35 61 53 32 0% Brayden Point 38 17 22 39 16 14 44.6% Steven Stamkos 35 15 22 37 21 6 51.3% Victor Hedman 36 5 31 36 28 8 - Brandon Hagel 38 10 20 30 25 14 48.6%

Jets Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Jets are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, allowing 87 total goals (just 2.5 per game) to rank second.

The Jets' 117 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have given up 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players