Tuesday's NHL schedule includes an outing between the favored Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4, -130 on the moneyline to win at home) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5, +110 moneyline odds) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Lightning vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg's 35 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 13 times.

The Jets are 15-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Lightning have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 41.2%, of those games.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter, Winnipeg has compiled a 13-5 record (winning 72.2% of its games).

Tampa Bay is 5-4 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 6-4 4-4-2 6.0 3.60 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.60 2.00 4 13.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 3-7 5-4-1 6.4 3.30 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.30 3.10 6 23.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

