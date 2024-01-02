Lightning vs. Jets: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Winnipeg Jets (22-9-4) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they face the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-15-5) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning vs. Jets Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Jets (-130)
|Lightning (+110)
|6
|Jets (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have been listed as an underdog 17 times this season, and won seven, or 41.2%, of those games.
- Tampa Bay has entered nine games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 5-4 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Lightning, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
- Tampa Bay has played 26 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Lightning vs Jets Additional Info
Lightning vs. Jets Rankings
|Jets Total (Rank)
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|117 (13th)
|Goals
|124 (5th)
|87 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|131 (28th)
|19 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (1st)
|26 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|22 (15th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- The Lightning went 6-4-0 over its past 10 games, including a 3-7-0 record against the spread during that span.
- Tampa Bay has gone over the total in five of its last 10 games.
- The Lightning total over the last 10 games is 0.4 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Lightning's games average 9.4 goals, 0.3 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Lightning's 124 total goals (3.3 per game) are the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Lightning's 131 total goals conceded (3.4 per game) rank 28th in the league.
- Their -7 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
