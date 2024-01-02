Magic vs. Warriors January 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Orlando Magic (16-10), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center, face the Golden State Warriors (13-14). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL.
Magic vs. Warriors Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He's also draining 47.1% of his shots from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Franz Wagner is averaging 19.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's sinking 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Cole Anthony gets the Magic 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are receiving 12.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Jalen Suggs this season.
- The Magic are receiving 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Goga Bitadze this season.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry posts 28.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Klay Thompson averages 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Chris Paul posts 8.5 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.4 points, 2.7 assists and 7.9 boards.
Magic vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Magic
|116.5
|Points Avg.
|113.0
|116.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.1
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.4%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|33.9%
