The Orlando Magic (19-13) have six players on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (15-17) at Chase Center on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Magic lost their last outing 112-107 against the Suns on Sunday. The Magic got a team-leading 28 points from Paolo Banchero in the loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevon Harris SG Out Coach'S Decision Jonathan Isaac PF Questionable Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Wendell Carter Jr. C Questionable Knee 8.2 6.7 1.8 Markelle Fultz PG Questionable Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Gary Harris SG Questionable Calf 7.2 1.7 1.9

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Gary Payton II: Out (Calf)

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

