Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Nikita Kucherov light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- Kucherov has scored in 18 of 37 games this season, and had multiple goals in eight of those games.
- In one game versus the Jets this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.
- On the power play he has nine goals, plus 18 assists.
- Kucherov averages 4.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.6%.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 87 goals in total (only 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|25:05
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|23:25
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|19:31
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|3
|1
|2
|18:36
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|2
|0
|2
|22:41
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|3
|1
|2
|21:51
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|26:16
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|3
|2
|1
|21:21
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
