Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will hit the court versus the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 112-107 loss to the Suns (his previous action) Banchero posted 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Banchero, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 21.7 23.7 Rebounds 7.5 7.0 7.7 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.9 PRA -- 33.4 36.3 PR -- 28.7 31.4 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Warriors

Banchero has taken 16.8 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 19.4% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Magic rank 23rd in possessions per game with 102.5. His opponents, the Warriors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 102.9 possessions per contest.

The Warriors allow 116.3 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Warriors have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

The Warriors are the ninth-ranked team in the league, allowing 25.2 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Warriors are 12th in the league, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/7/2023 31 25 5 3 4 0 1 11/3/2022 36 22 8 3 0 1 0

