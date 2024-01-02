On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors and Paolo Banchero will duke it out when the Warriors (15-17) play the Orlando Magic (19-13) at Chase Center, January 2 at 10:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Stephen Curry Total Fantasy Pts 1186.3 1154.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.1 38.5 Fantasy Rank 26 33

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero's averages for the season are 21.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

The Magic outscore opponents by 2.1 points per game (posting 112.8 points per game, 23rd in league, and allowing 110.7 per contest, fifth in NBA) and have a +70 scoring differential.

The 43.7 rebounds per game Orlando accumulates rank 17th in the NBA, 2.8 more than the 40.9 its opponents pull down.

The Magic make 10.0 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.9 fewer than their opponents.

Orlando forces 14.9 turnovers per game (second in league) while committing 14.1 (23rd in NBA).

Stephen Curry & the Warriors

Stephen Curry is putting up 27.3 points, 4.5 assists and 4.4 boards per game.

The Warriors average 116.8 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 116.3 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +15 scoring differential overall.

Golden State wins the rebound battle by 4.1 boards on average. It records 47.3 rebounds per game, which ranks first in the league, while its opponents pull down 43.2 per outing.

The Warriors hit 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 2.3 more than their opponents (12.5).

Golden State loses the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 14.6 (26th in the league) while its opponents average 12.1.

Paolo Banchero vs. Stephen Curry Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Stephen Curry Plus/Minus Per Game -0.8 -1.5 Usage Percentage 28.5% 30.9% True Shooting Pct 54.7% 63.5% Total Rebound Pct 11.6% 7.1% Assist Pct 21.7% 22.3%

