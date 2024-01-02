Seminole County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Seminole County, Florida today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altamonte Christian School at Flagler Palm Coast High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Palm Coast, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.