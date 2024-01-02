Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Jets on January 2?
Will Tanner Jeannot light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In six of 38 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 12.2% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 87 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/31/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:07
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/30/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/27/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/23/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:27
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
|12/21/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:33
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|14:13
|Home
|W 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|11:29
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/14/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|12:10
|Away
|W 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|12:30
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
