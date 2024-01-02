UConn vs. DePaul: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 2
The UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East) welcome in the DePaul Blue Demons (3-9, 0-1 Big East) after victories in eight home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. DePaul matchup.
UConn vs. DePaul Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UConn vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|DePaul Moneyline
|FanDuel
|UConn (-23.5)
|140.5
|-10000
|+2400
UConn vs. DePaul Betting Trends
- UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
- A total of six out of the Huskies' 13 games this season have hit the over.
- DePaul has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this year.
- Blue Demons games have hit the over five out of 12 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1300
- Oddsmakers rate UConn considerably higher (fourth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (22nd-best).
- The Huskies have experienced the 49th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +1600 at the start of the season to +1300.
- Based on its moneyline odds, UConn has a 7.1% chance of winning the national championship.
DePaul Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- While our computer ranking places DePaul 212th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is much higher, placing it 101st.
- Oddsmakers have made the Blue Demons' national championship odds the same now (+100000) compared to the beginning of the season (+100000).
- DePaul's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.1%.
