The Golden State Warriors (15-17) are favored (-3.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (19-13) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Chase Center. The contest airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL.

Magic vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL

NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Magic vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 115 - Magic 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 3.5)

Magic (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.3

The Magic sport a 22-10-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 14-18-0 mark from the Warriors.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Golden State (5-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Orlando (10-4) does as the underdog (71.4%).

Golden State's games have gone over the total 56.2% of the time this season (18 out of 32), which is more often than Orlando's games have (14 out of 32).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Magic are 9-11, while the Warriors are 12-7 as moneyline favorites.

Magic Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Magic are 23rd in the NBA on offense (112.8 points scored per game) and fifth-best defensively (110.7 points allowed).

Orlando is 17th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.7) and third-best in rebounds conceded (40.9).

At 24.9 assists per game, the Magic are fifth-worst in the league.

Orlando is 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (14.1) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

In 2023-24 the Magic are worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.0 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).

