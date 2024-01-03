High school basketball competition in Collier County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Golden Gate High School at Naples High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 3

4:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Barron Collier High School at Palmetto Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3

7:00 PM ET on January 3 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Immokalee High School at Lely High School