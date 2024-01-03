Collier County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Collier County, Florida is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Golden Gate High School at Naples High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barron Collier High School at Palmetto Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Immokalee High School at Lely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 3
- Location: Naples, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
