Escambia County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Escambia County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Navarre High School at Pensacola Catholic HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 3
- Location: Pensacola, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
