The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACCN
Florida State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Seminoles have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have hit.
  • In games Florida State shoots better than 40.2% from the field, it is 5-2 overall.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Seminoles sit at 170th.
  • The Seminoles record 76.2 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 71.1 the Yellow Jackets give up.
  • Florida State has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.

Florida State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida State put up 71.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Seminoles surrendered 74.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 79.4.
  • Florida State averaged 6.4 threes per game with a 31.5% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.5 fewer threes and 5% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.9, 36.5%).

Florida State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 North Florida W 91-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/22/2023 Winthrop W 67-61 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/30/2023 Lipscomb L 78-75 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/3/2024 Georgia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Virginia Tech - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/9/2024 Wake Forest - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

