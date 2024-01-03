The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Florida State has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, seven out of the Seminoles' 12 games have hit the over.

Georgia Tech has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.

So far this year, four out of the Yellow Jackets' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Florida State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Bookmakers rate Florida State considerably higher (69th in the country) than the computer rankings do (99th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Seminoles' national championship odds down from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in the country, that is the fifth-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Florida State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.

