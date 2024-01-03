Florida State vs. Georgia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-4, 1-0 ACC) travel to face the Florida State Seminoles (6-6, 0-1 ACC) after victories in three straight road games. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 5-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, seven out of the Seminoles' 12 games have hit the over.
- Georgia Tech has covered six times in 12 games with a spread this season.
- So far this year, four out of the Yellow Jackets' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Florida State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Bookmakers rate Florida State considerably higher (69th in the country) than the computer rankings do (99th).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Seminoles' national championship odds down from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +25000. Among all teams in the country, that is the fifth-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Florida State has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship.
