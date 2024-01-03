Hawks vs. Thunder January 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-8) go up against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at State Farm Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSOK.
Hawks vs. Thunder Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSOK
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young puts up 28.2 points, 11.1 assists and 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- Dejounte Murray posts 20.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 37.4% from downtown with 2.3 made treys per game.
- Clint Capela posts 11.8 points, 1.2 assists and 10.7 boards per contest.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game (fifth in league).
- Saddiq Bey posts 12.8 points, 6.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 35.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.
Thunder Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Gilgeous-Alexander gets the Thunder 30.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He also averages 2.8 steals (first in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Chet Holmgren is putting up 16.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He's making 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
- Josh Giddey gives the Thunder 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Jalen Williams gets the Thunder 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game while averaging 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Luguentz Dort gets the Thunder 10.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while delivering 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
Hawks vs. Thunder Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Thunder
|123.1
|Points Avg.
|120.2
|122.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.0
|47.4%
|Field Goal %
|48.8%
|38.0%
|Three Point %
|38.2%
