Player prop bet options for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Trae Young and others are available when the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -125) 3.5 (Over: -128)

Young is averaging 28.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Wednesday's prop total.

His rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

Young's assist average -- 11.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's prop bet (11.5).

Young has made 3.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Dejounte Murray's 20.5 points per game average is the same as Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected 4.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.2 assists per game this year, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (4.5).

Murray has connected on 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +100) 10.5 (Over: -114)

The 12.5-point prop bet for Clint Capela on Wednesday is 0.5 higher than his scoring average on the season (12.0).

He has grabbed 10.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 34.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 34.5-point total set for Gilgeous-Alexander on Wednesday is 3.1 more points than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 5.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 6.4 assists per game this season, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 1.1 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -108) 4.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -104)

Chet Holmgren's 17.6 points per game are 0.1 more than Wednesday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 7.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

