The Atlanta Hawks, Jalen Johnson included, match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Johnson totaled 24 points, 13 rebounds and four assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 130-126 win against the Wizards.

In this article, we look at Johnson's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.6 14.3 Rebounds 9.5 8.1 7.5 Assists 2.5 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 25.4 24.5 PR -- 22.7 21.8 3PM 1.5 1.1 1.2



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 5.8% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 4.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 103.5 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 104.7 per game, which ranks 19th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Thunder have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

The Thunder allow 45.5 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the league.

Giving up 27.1 assists per contest, the Thunder are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Thunder are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/6/2023 34 13 12 5 0 1 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.