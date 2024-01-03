Player prop betting options for Domantas Sabonis, Paolo Banchero and others are available in the Sacramento Kings-Orlando Magic matchup at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSFL

NBCS-CA and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Magic vs Kings Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -120) 7.5 (Over: -135) 4.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: -111)

The 21.8 points Banchero scores per game are 3.7 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He has grabbed 7.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Banchero averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Banchero averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Franz Wagner Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -118)

Franz Wagner's 21.3 points per game average is 3.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has pulled down 6.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Wagner has averaged 4.0 assists per game, 0.5 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Wagner has knocked down 1.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 7.5 (Over: +110)

Wednesday's points prop bet for Sabonis is 21.5 points. That's 2.0 more than his season average of 19.5.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (13.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists per game this year, 0.1 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +110) 4.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: -118)

The 29.5-point prop total set for De'Aaron Fox on Wednesday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average (30.0).

His per-game rebounding average of 4.6 is 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday (4.5).

Fox has picked up 6.1 assists per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (6.5).

His 3.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his prop bet total on Wednesday.

