Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (19-13) and Orlando Magic (19-14) will match up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the hardwood.

How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3

Wednesday, January 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSFL

Magic's Last Game

The Magic lost their previous game to the Warriors, 121-115, on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero led the way with 27 points, and also had 12 boards and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 27 12 6 2 1 3 Franz Wagner 25 6 3 2 0 1 Goga Bitadze 13 7 1 1 1 1

Magic Players to Watch

Banchero averages 21.8 points, 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Wagner averages 21.3 points, 6 boards and 4 assists, making 46.7% of his shots from the field and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Magic receive 14.1 points, 4.4 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Cole Anthony.

Jalen Suggs averages 12.6 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists, making 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers for the season are 7.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, making 61.8% of his shots from the floor.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 24.4 7.9 5.1 0.9 0.7 1.6 Franz Wagner 22.9 6.6 4.5 1.5 0.4 1.1 Cole Anthony 11.9 4.2 3.2 0.9 0.3 1.2 Goga Bitadze 6.8 5.5 1 0.6 1.5 0.1 Jalen Suggs 10.9 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.6 1.7

