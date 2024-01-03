The Miami Hurricanes (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the No. 16 Clemson Tigers (11-1, 1-0 ACC) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Watsco Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Miami (FL) vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

  • The Hurricanes' 50.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.0 percentage points higher than the Tigers have given up to their opponents (39.7%).
  • This season, Miami (FL) has a 10-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 39.7% from the field.
  • The Hurricanes are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 212th.
  • The Hurricanes score 15.5 more points per game (84.7) than the Tigers allow (69.2).
  • Miami (FL) is 9-1 when it scores more than 69.2 points.

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Miami (FL) scored 8.2 more points per game at home (83.4) than on the road (75.2).
  • At home, the Hurricanes gave up 72.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.0.
  • Beyond the arc, Miami (FL) drained fewer triples on the road (7.2 per game) than at home (8.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.3%) than at home (39.3%) as well.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 La Salle W 84-77 Watsco Center
12/21/2023 Stonehill W 97-59 Watsco Center
12/29/2023 North Florida W 95-55 Watsco Center
1/3/2024 Clemson - Watsco Center
1/6/2024 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
1/10/2024 Louisville - Watsco Center

