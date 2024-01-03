Domantas Sabonis and Paolo Banchero will go head to head when the Sacramento Kings (19-13) take on the Orlando Magic (19-14) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and BSFL

Location: Sacramento, California

Arena: Golden 1 Center

Paolo Banchero vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Paolo Banchero Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1237.7 1449.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.5 45.3 Fantasy Rank 13 29

Paolo Banchero vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero gives the Magic 21.8 points, 7.2 boards and 4.7 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Magic put up 112.9 points per game (23rd in league) while allowing 111 per contest (sixth in NBA). They have a +64 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Orlando is 17th in the NBA at 43.6 rebounds per game. That's 2.8 more than the 40.8 its opponents average.

The Magic make 10.1 three-pointers per game (30th in the league), 1.8 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 33.4% from beyond the arc (29th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 36.3%.

Orlando has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (third in league).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Sabonis averages 19.5 points, 12.5 boards and 7.4 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings score 117.1 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 116.6 (21st in the league) for a +17 scoring differential overall.

Sacramento averages 43.6 rebounds per game (17th in the league) compared to the 43.4 of its opponents.

The Kings hit 15.1 three-pointers per game (third-most in the league) at a 36.8% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game their opponents make at a 37.3% rate.

Sacramento and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Kings commit 12.8 per game (12th in the league) and force 12.9 (19th in NBA action).

Paolo Banchero vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Paolo Banchero Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game -1.1 -0.6 Usage Percentage 28.7% 23% True Shooting Pct 54.6% 62.8% Total Rebound Pct 11.9% 20% Assist Pct 21.9% 32.2%

