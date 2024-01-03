How to Watch the UCF vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The UCF Knights (9-2) hit the court against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (7-5) on Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET in Big 12 action.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF vs. Oklahoma State Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 20.7 more points than the 54.9 the Knights give up.
- Oklahoma State has put together a 7-5 record in games it scores more than 54.9 points.
- UCF's record is 9-2 when it gives up fewer than 75.6 points.
- The Knights average 67.4 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 67.1 the Cowgirls allow.
- UCF is 4-0 when scoring more than 67.1 points.
- When Oklahoma State allows fewer than 67.4 points, it is 7-0.
- The Knights shoot 42.4% from the field, only 0.5% lower than the Cowgirls concede defensively.
- The Cowgirls make 45.6% of their shots from the field, 10.7% higher than the Knights' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCF Leaders
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.9 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)
- Achol Akot: 8.2 PTS, 9.5 REB, 49.4 FG%
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 63.6 3PT% (21-for-33)
- Mya Burns: 11.0 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)
- Jayla Kelly: 5.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%
UCF Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|L 59-58
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/19/2023
|Morgan State
|W 67-41
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma
|L 69-52
|Lloyd Noble Center
|1/3/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/6/2024
|Kansas State
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
