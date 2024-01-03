The Villanova Wildcats (9-4, 2-0 Big East) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Villanova vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Villanova Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 39.8% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have made.
  • In games Villanova shoots higher than 39.8% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the 101st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers rank 46th.
  • The Wildcats put up 73.6 points per game, just 4.1 more points than the 69.5 the Musketeers give up.
  • When Villanova puts up more than 69.5 points, it is 6-2.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 40.2% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Xavier is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 40.2% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 46th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 181st.
  • The Musketeers average 11.8 more points per game (75.3) than the Wildcats allow (63.5).
  • When Xavier gives up fewer than 73.6 points, it is 5-1.

Villanova Home & Away Comparison

  • Villanova is averaging 72.0 points per game at home. In road games, it is performing better offensively, averaging 73.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wildcats have been better in home games this year, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.5 in away games.
  • When playing at home, Villanova is averaging 0.8 more three-pointers per game (10.6) than in away games (9.8). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (34.2%) compared to in away games (36.1%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.1).
  • Xavier drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.0%) than on the road (40.5%).

Villanova Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UCLA W 65-56 Wells Fargo Center
12/20/2023 @ Creighton W 68-66 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/23/2023 @ DePaul W 84-48 Wintrust Arena
1/3/2024 Xavier - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/6/2024 St. John's - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/12/2024 DePaul - The William B. Finneran Pavilion

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Winthrop W 75-59 Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's L 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 Seton Hall W 74-54 Cintas Center
1/3/2024 @ Villanova - The William B. Finneran Pavilion
1/10/2024 UConn - Cintas Center
1/13/2024 @ Providence - Amica Mutual Pavilion

