Alachua County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Alachua County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John Lutheran HS at St. Francis Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buchholz High School at P.K. Yonge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.