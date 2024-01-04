For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

Barre-Boulet has scored in six of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.

Barre-Boulet averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Wild have two shutouts, and they average 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Jets 0 0 0 6:31 Away L 4-2 12/31/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:47 Home W 4-3 12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:12 Home L 5-1 12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:57 Away W 2-1 SO 12/21/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 7:51 Home W 5-4 12/19/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:12 Home W 6-1 12/14/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 7-4 12/12/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 10:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:14 Away W 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:40 Away L 5-1

Lightning vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

