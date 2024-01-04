The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, at Xcel Energy Center. If you're thinking about a bet on Cirelli against the Wild, we have plenty of info to help.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:34 per game on the ice, is -11.

Cirelli has scored a goal in seven of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Cirelli has a point in 14 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In nine of 38 games this season, Cirelli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Cirelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Cirelli going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 114 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -6 goal differential ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 38 Games 2 17 Points 0 8 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.