There are four games featuring an ASUN team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles versus the Jacksonville Dolphins.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ASUN Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Jacksonville Dolphins 6:30 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bellarmine Knights at Austin Peay Governors 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Lipscomb Bisons 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at North Florida Ospreys 7:00 PM ET, Thursday, January 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow ASUN games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!