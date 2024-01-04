On Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning go head to head against the Minnesota Wild. Is Brayden Point going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

  • Point has scored in 12 of 39 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • Point has picked up seven goals and eight assists on the power play.
  • Point's shooting percentage is 16.2%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 114 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Jets 1 0 1 19:50 Away L 4-2
12/31/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 20:51 Home W 4-3
12/30/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:35 Home L 5-1
12/27/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 3-2
12/23/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:11 Away W 2-1 SO
12/21/2023 Golden Knights 3 2 1 17:26 Home W 5-4
12/19/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:27 Home W 6-1
12/16/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:54 Away L 4-2
12/14/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:50 Away W 7-4
12/12/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 21:58 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.