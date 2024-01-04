The San Antonio Spurs (5-28) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (24-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 249.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Spurs Odds & Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: TNT
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -9.5 249.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 34 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 249.5 points 15 times.
  • The average total in Milwaukee's games this season is 244.5, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Bucks have a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won 24 out of the 33 games, or 72.7%, in which it has been favored.
  • This season, Milwaukee has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Bucks, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has played eight games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 249.5 points.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 233.8 points, 15.7 fewer points than this game's total.
  • San Antonio's ATS record is 13-20-0 this year.
  • The Spurs have been underdogs in 32 games this season and have come away with the win four times (12.5%) in those contests.
  • This season, San Antonio has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +340 on the moneyline.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 249.5 % of Games Over 249.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 15 44.1% 124.8 235.7 119.7 242.5 238.4
Spurs 8 24.2% 110.9 235.7 122.8 242.5 232.8

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in their past 10 contests.
  • The Bucks have hit the over in six of their past 10 contests.
  • Against the spread, Milwaukee has played worse at home, covering seven times in 19 home games, and eight times in 15 road games.
  • The Bucks average just two more points per game (124.8) than the Spurs give up (122.8).
  • Milwaukee has a 12-6 record against the spread and a 16-2 record overall when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its past 10 games.
  • The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their last 10 contests.
  • San Antonio has been better against the spread on the road (7-10-0) than at home (6-10-0) this year.
  • The Spurs average 8.8 fewer points per game (110.9) than the Bucks give up (119.7).
  • San Antonio has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 119.7 points.

Bucks vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 15-19 3-7 22-12
Spurs 13-20 5-7 21-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs. Spurs Point Insights

Bucks Spurs
124.8
Points Scored (PG)
 110.9
2
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
12-6
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 4-3
16-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-4
119.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 122.8
24
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 27
1-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 11-10
4-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 5-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.