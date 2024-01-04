The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU Stats Insights

This season, the Eagles have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.

FGCU is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Eagles are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 35th.

The Eagles record 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Dolphins allow.

FGCU has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.

FGCU Home & Away Comparison

FGCU is averaging 74.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.8 points per contest.

At home, the Eagles are ceding 9.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than in road games (77.7).

In terms of total threes made, FGCU has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.8 per game, compared to 7.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it has put up a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in road games.

FGCU Upcoming Schedule