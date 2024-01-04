How to Watch FGCU vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) hope to build on a three-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
FGCU Stats Insights
- This season, the Eagles have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have knocked down.
- FGCU is 4-3 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 250th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Dolphins sit at 35th.
- The Eagles record 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 73.8 the Dolphins allow.
- FGCU has a 3-2 record when putting up more than 73.8 points.
FGCU Home & Away Comparison
- FGCU is averaging 74.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is averaging 64.8 points per contest.
- At home, the Eagles are ceding 9.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than in road games (77.7).
- In terms of total threes made, FGCU has fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 8.8 per game, compared to 7.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it has put up a 32.8% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.7% clip in road games.
FGCU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 53-42
|Enmarket Arena
|12/22/2023
|Florida Memorial
|W 78-75
|Alico Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 72-68
|Alico Arena
|1/4/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/6/2024
|North Florida
|-
|Alico Arena
|1/10/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
