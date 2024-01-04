FGCU vs. Jacksonville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 4
The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) will hope to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Alico Arena, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the FGCU vs. Jacksonville matchup.
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|FGCU Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
FGCU vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends
- FGCU is 4-8-0 ATS this season.
- Eagles games have gone over the point total four out of 12 times this season.
- Jacksonville has covered five times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this year, 10 out of the Dolphins' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
FGCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +100000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), FGCU is 101st in college basketball. It is far below that, 251st, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of FGCU winning the national championship, based on its +100000 moneyline odds, is 0.1%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.