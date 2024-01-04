Thursday's game that pits the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) at Swisher Gymnasium should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-61 in favor of FGCU, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Eagles secured a 106-42 victory against Webber International.

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 78, Jacksonville 61

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win of the season came in a 65-64 victory on November 26 over the North Carolina Tar Heels, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in our computer rankings.

The Eagles have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 23rd-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 40th-most.

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 49) on November 26

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 133) on November 19

78-62 at home over Southern Miss (No. 136) on December 21

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 145) on November 6

61-35 at home over Drexel (No. 179) on December 20

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73) Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 78th in college basketball, and conceding 58.1 per contest, 72nd in college basketball) and have a +228 scoring differential.

At home, the Eagles average 85.0 points per game. Away, they average 59.0.

In 2023-24 FGCU is conceding 19.9 fewer points per game at home (45.6) than away (65.5).

