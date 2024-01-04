The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) will hope to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Swisher Gymnasium, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida TV: ESPN+

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

The Eagles average only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Dolphins allow (78.7).

When it scores more than 78.7 points, FGCU is 6-0.

Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.

The 67.5 points per game the Dolphins record are 9.4 more points than the Eagles give up (58.1).

Jacksonville is 4-7 when scoring more than 58.1 points.

When FGCU gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 9-2.

The Dolphins are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.7%).

The Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.3 lower than the Dolphins allow.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)

9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38) Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)

11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58) Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (27-for-73)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (27-for-73) Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

