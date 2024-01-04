The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) will hope to end a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at Swisher Gymnasium, airing at 6:30 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. Jacksonville Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles average only 4.3 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Dolphins allow (78.7).
  • When it scores more than 78.7 points, FGCU is 6-0.
  • Jacksonville has a 4-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 74.4 points.
  • The 67.5 points per game the Dolphins record are 9.4 more points than the Eagles give up (58.1).
  • Jacksonville is 4-7 when scoring more than 58.1 points.
  • When FGCU gives up fewer than 67.5 points, it is 9-2.
  • The Dolphins are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, just 0.3% lower than the Eagles allow to opponents (41.7%).
  • The Eagles shoot 42.9% from the field, just 1.3 lower than the Dolphins allow.

FGCU Leaders

  • Uju Ezeudu: 12.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 50 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)
  • Ajulu Thatha: 9.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (12-for-38)
  • Maddie Antenucci: 11.4 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (21-for-58)
  • Catherine Cairns: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 37 3PT% (27-for-73)
  • Sofia Persson: 4.9 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 18.9 3PT% (7-for-37)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Drexel W 61-35 Alico Arena
12/21/2023 Southern Miss W 78-62 Alico Arena
12/28/2023 Webber International W 106-42 Alico Arena
1/4/2024 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
1/6/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena
1/13/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.