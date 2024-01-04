The NC State Wolfpack (13-0) will look to build on a 13-game win run when they host the Florida State Seminoles (11-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The Seminoles have taken four games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina

Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State vs. NC State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles put up an average of 85.2 points per game, 28.9 more points than the 56.3 the Wolfpack give up.

Florida State is 11-3 when it scores more than 56.3 points.

NC State is 13-0 when it gives up fewer than 85.2 points.

The 79.1 points per game the Wolfpack record are 10.8 more points than the Seminoles allow (68.3).

NC State has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 68.3 points.

When Florida State gives up fewer than 79.1 points, it is 9-1.

This year the Wolfpack are shooting 45.4% from the field, 9% higher than the Seminoles concede.

The Seminoles' 43.5 shooting percentage from the field is only 11.6 higher than the Wolfpack have given up.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG%

12.8 PTS, 9.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 2.7 BLK, 57.5 FG% Ta'Niya Latson: 20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

20.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) O'Mariah Gordon: 13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57)

13.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (23-for-57) Sara Bejedi: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54)

11.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.7 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (17-for-54) Alexis Tucker: 8.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (17-for-47)

Florida State Schedule