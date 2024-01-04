The Florida Gators (8-3) meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (11-0) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Florida vs. South Carolina Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, January 4

Thursday, January 4 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Florida Players to Watch

Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 10 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

South Carolina Players to Watch

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 10.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 3.4 BLK Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 2.8 BLK Raven Johnson: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 2.7 STL, 0 BLK MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Chloe Kitts: 11.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

