How to Watch the Florida vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Florida Gators (9-3) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-0), winners of 12 straight. It begins at 7:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Thursday, January 4, 2024.
Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Florida vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks put up an average of 90.9 points per game, 27.9 more points than the 63 the Gators give up.
- South Carolina has put together a 12-0 record in games it scores more than 63 points.
- Florida's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 90.9 points.
- The Gators record 79.8 points per game, 30 more points than the 49.8 the Gamecocks allow.
- When Florida totals more than 49.8 points, it is 9-3.
- When South Carolina allows fewer than 79.8 points, it is 12-0.
- This year the Gators are shooting 46.2% from the field, 17.9% higher than the Gamecocks give up.
- The Gamecocks shoot 51.8% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Gators allow.
Florida Leaders
- Aliyah Matharu: 19 PTS, 2.4 STL, 45.3 FG%, 28 3PT% (21-for-75)
- Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.3 PTS, 10.1 REB, 59.1 FG%
- Leilani Correa: 13.3 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
- Laila Reynolds: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 55.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)
- Jeriah Warren: 4.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 115-37
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|Michigan
|W 82-65
|Spectrum Center
|12/30/2023
|Winthrop
|W 73-36
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/4/2024
|South Carolina
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
|1/7/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|1/11/2024
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
