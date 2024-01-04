Want to learn how to stream high school basketball games in Hillsborough County, Florida today? We have you covered here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hillsborough County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Everglades High School at King High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on January 4

3:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

New Smyrna Beach High School at Bayshore Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 4

7:00 PM ET on January 4 Location: Tampa, FL

Tampa, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chamberlain High School at Tampa Preparatory School