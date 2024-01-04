Thursday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) at Alico Arena has a projected final score of 74-70 based on our computer prediction, with FGCU securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 4.

The game has no set line.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Fort Myers, Florida

Venue: Alico Arena

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 74, Jacksonville 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Jacksonville vs. FGCU

Computer Predicted Spread: FGCU (-3.9)

FGCU (-3.9) Computer Predicted Total: 144.4

FGCU's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, while Jacksonville's is 5-5-0. A total of four out of the Eagles' games this season have hit the over, and eight of the Dolphins' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, FGCU has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall. Jacksonville has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins put up 75.5 points per game (171st in college basketball) while allowing 73.8 per outing (250th in college basketball). They have a +24 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Jacksonville comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It grabs 40.9 rebounds per game (36th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.4.

Jacksonville connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball) at a 30.7% rate (294th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 per outing its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from deep.

Jacksonville loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 14.6 (344th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.4.

