The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 0-0 ASUN) aim to extend a three-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-5, 0-0 ASUN) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

  • When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

  • The Dolphins' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Jacksonville is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Dolphins are the 35th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 163rd.
  • The Dolphins' 75.5 points per game are just 3.6 more points than the 71.9 the Eagles give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 71.9 points, Jacksonville is 8-1.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Jacksonville scores 84.2 points per game. Away, it scores 65.9.
  • In 2023-24 the Dolphins are giving up 31.6 fewer points per game at home (55.5) than away (87.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Jacksonville sinks fewer 3-pointers away (4.6 per game) than at home (7.7), and makes a lower percentage away (25.2%) than at home (32.9%) too.

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 UL Monroe W 75-65 Swisher Gymnasium
12/21/2023 @ Purdue L 100-57 Mackey Arena
12/30/2023 Erskine W 79-52 Swisher Gymnasium
1/4/2024 @ FGCU - Alico Arena
1/6/2024 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center
1/12/2024 @ North Florida - UNF Arena

