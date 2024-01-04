Thursday's game between the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-4) and the Jacksonville Dolphins (4-9) at Swisher Gymnasium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61, heavily favoring FGCU to take home the win. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on January 4.

The Dolphins enter this contest on the heels of a 110-68 loss to LSU on Saturday.

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 78, Jacksonville 61

Jacksonville Schedule Analysis

The Dolphins captured their best win of the season on November 16, when they defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles, who rank No. 114 in our computer rankings, 61-59.

The Dolphins have four losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Dolphins are 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 21st-most losses.

Jacksonville 2023-24 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 114) on November 16

70-67 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 330) on December 11

Jacksonville Leaders

Edyn Battle: 19.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (16-for-57)

19.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (16-for-57) Jalisa Dunlap: 8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35)

8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.9 FG%, 20 3PT% (7-for-35) Saniyah Craig: 11.3 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.3 PTS, 53.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Sana'a Garrett: 4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG%

4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.7 FG% Breyanna Frazier: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.4 FG%, 45 3PT% (9-for-20)

Jacksonville Performance Insights

The Dolphins have a -146 scoring differential, falling short by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game to rank 162nd in college basketball and are giving up 78.7 per outing to rank 345th in college basketball.

At home, the Dolphins are putting up 7.7 more points per game (72.2) than they are on the road (64.5).

Jacksonville cedes 69 points per game in home games this season, compared to 84.8 in away games.

