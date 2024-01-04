Jacksonville vs. FGCU January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's ASUN schedule includes the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-9, 0-0 ASUN) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
FGCU Players to Watch
- Keeshawn Kellman: 12.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Zach Anderson: 11.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dallion Johnson: 9.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Franco Miller Jr.: 4.9 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cyrus Largie: 4.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jacksonville vs. FGCU Stat Comparison
|FGCU Rank
|FGCU AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|317th
|67.4
|Points Scored
|75.2
|178th
|209th
|71.9
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|246th
|35
|Rebounds
|40.8
|41st
|152nd
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|80th
|208th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|287th
|11.9
|Assists
|11.5
|307th
|172nd
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15
|350th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.