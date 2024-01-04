Levy County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
In Levy County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bell High School at Cedar Key School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Cedar Key, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.