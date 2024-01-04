The Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) will try to break a three-game losing streak when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI.

Lightning vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-135) Wild (+115) 6 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have won 55.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (11-9).

Tampa Bay has gone 6-3 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

The Lightning have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 27 of 39 games this season.

Lightning vs Wild Additional Info

Lightning vs. Wild Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 126 (7th) Goals 108 (23rd) 135 (29th) Goals Allowed 114 (15th) 37 (1st) Power Play Goals 22 (20th) 22 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (30th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Tampa Bay has gone 5-5-0 overall, with a 3-7-0 record against the spread.

Four of Tampa Bay's past 10 games hit the over.

The Lightning have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 0.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Lightning's 126 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.

The Lightning are ranked 29th in total goals against, giving up 3.5 goals per game (135 total) in NHL play.

The team is ranked 23rd in goal differential at -9.

