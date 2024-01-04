As they prepare for a Thursday, January 4 matchup with the Minnesota Wild (16-16-4) at Xcel Energy Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning (18-16-5) are keeping their eye on just one player on the injury report.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikhail Sergachev D Questionable Lower Body

Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jonas Brodin D Out Upper Body Caedan Bankier C Out Undisclosed Michael Milne LW Out Undisclosed Sam Hentges C Out Undisclosed Mats Zuccarello RW Out Upper Body Vinni Lettieri C Out Lower Body Kirill Kaprizov LW Out Upper Body Marcus Foligno LW Questionable Lower Body Filip Gustavsson G Out Lower Body

Lightning vs. Wild Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSSUN, BSN, and BSWI

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Arena: Xcel Energy Center

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 126 total goals (3.2 per game) rank sixth in the league.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the league.

Wild Season Insights

With 108 goals (three per game), the Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked offense.

Minnesota's total of 114 goals allowed (3.2 per game) ranks 15th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -6, they are 20th in the league.

Lightning vs. Wild Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-130) Wild (+110) 6

